Ashun Wu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Ashun Wu of China celebrates after chipping in for eagle on the ninth hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
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Ashun Wu missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Wu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|2024
|T65
|67-69-70-71
|-3
|2023
|T65
|68-68-69-75
|E
|2022
|T55
|71-68-72-74
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
- Wu has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.515
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu posted a -0.633 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Wu delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.