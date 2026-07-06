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6H AGO

Ashun Wu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ashun Wu of China celebrates after chipping in for eagle on the ninth hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ashun Wu of China celebrates after chipping in for eagle on the ninth hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

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Ashun Wu missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Wu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-69+5
2024T6567-69-70-71-3
2023T6568-68-69-75E
2022T5571-68-72-74+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-69+5--

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
  • Wu has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.490
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.633
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.368
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.515

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu posted a -0.633 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the greens, Wu delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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