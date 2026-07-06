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6H AGO

Scott Jamieson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Jamieson of Scotland tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Scott Jamieson of Scotland tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Scott Jamieson returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Jamieson looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament when he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Jamieson at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Jamieson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-70-1
2023MC71-73+4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Jamieson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Jamieson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC+3,+6----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC77-75+12--

Jamieson's recent performances

  • Jamieson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Jamieson has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Jamieson has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jamieson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.420
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.547
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.084

Jamieson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jamieson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jamieson sported a -0.420 mark in his past five starts.
  • Around the green, Jamieson delivered a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while on the greens he averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jamieson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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