Scott Jamieson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Jamieson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.

He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Jamieson has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Jamieson has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.