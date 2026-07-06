Scott Jamieson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Scott Jamieson of Scotland tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Scott Jamieson returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Jamieson looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament when he missed the cut.
Jamieson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Jamieson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Jamieson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+3,+6
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
Jamieson's recent performances
- Jamieson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jamieson has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jamieson has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jamieson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.084
Jamieson's advanced stats and rankings
- Jamieson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jamieson sported a -0.420 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Jamieson delivered a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while on the greens he averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jamieson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.