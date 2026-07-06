Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Justin Thomas will compete at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, aiming to improve on his tied for twenty-second finish at last year's Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.
Thomas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|2024
|T62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|2023
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-77
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for twenty-second after posting a score of 5-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for twenty-second at 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22.000
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has six top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.130
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.032
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.547
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.045
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.754
|1.728
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has a 0.032 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Thomas ranks second on TOUR with a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season, and he has accumulated 944 FedExCup Regular Season points (36th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.