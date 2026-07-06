Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has a 0.032 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.