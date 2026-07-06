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Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Justin Thomas will compete at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, aiming to improve on his tied for twenty-second finish at last year's Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Thomas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2269-70-71-65-5
2024T6262-72-71-71-4
2023T6068-69-69-73-1
2022MC73-77+10

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for twenty-second after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for twenty-second at 5-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1468-66-65-67-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222.000

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has six top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 1.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1300.289
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0320.173
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5470.806
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0450.460
Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7541.728

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has a 0.032 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
  • Thomas ranks second on TOUR with a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season, and he has accumulated 944 FedExCup Regular Season points (36th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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