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6H AGO

Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays a shot on the first hole on day four of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 10, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays a shot on the first hole on day four of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 10, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Bernd Wiesberger returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick for the Genesis Scottish Open, set for July 9-12. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Wiesberger at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Wiesberger's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-70+3
2024MC70-71+1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Wiesberger's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Wiesberger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-4, +4----
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-70+3--

Wiesberger's recent performances

  • Wiesberger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wiesberger has averaged -0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wiesberger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.108-0.264
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.861-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4160.247
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.011-0.448
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.564-0.969

Wiesberger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wiesberger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wiesberger has struggled with a -1.861 mark. He has hit 52.78% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Wiesberger has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 11.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wiesberger as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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