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7H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Dan Brown finished tied for 60th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Brown at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Brown's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6070-66-73-72+1
20246165-69-67-74-5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Brown's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0320.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2730.453
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.453-0.679
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.171-0.490
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.319-0.714

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.273 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
  • Brown has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd in that category.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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