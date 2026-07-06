Dan Brown betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.273 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.