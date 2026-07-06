Dan Brown betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Dan Brown finished tied for 60th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Brown's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|2024
|61
|65-69-67-74
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
Brown's recent performances
- Brown had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.032
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.273
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.453
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.171
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.319
|-0.714
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.273 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
- Brown has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.