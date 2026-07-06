PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Hennie Du Plessis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Hennie Du Plessis will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion after winning last year at 15-under.

Latest odds for Du Plessis at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Du Plessis is competing in the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Du Plessis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--

Du Plessis's recent performances

  • Du Plessis's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 12-over.
  • Du Plessis has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -4.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Du Plessis has averaged -3.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Du Plessis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.131-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8690.863
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3020.302
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--4.275-4.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.236-3.236

Du Plessis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Du Plessis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Du Plessis sported a 0.869 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Du Plessis delivered a -4.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 36.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 2.78% of the time with a 30.56% bogey avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Du Plessis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Shaun Norris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Mikael Lindberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Richard Hoey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW