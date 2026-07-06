Hennie Du Plessis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Hennie Du Plessis will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion after winning last year at 15-under.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Du Plessis is competing in the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Du Plessis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
Du Plessis's recent performances
- Du Plessis's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 12-over.
- Du Plessis has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -4.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Du Plessis has averaged -3.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Du Plessis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.131
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.869
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.302
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-4.275
|-4.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.236
|-3.236
Du Plessis's advanced stats and rankings
- Du Plessis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Du Plessis sported a 0.869 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Du Plessis delivered a -4.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 36.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 2.78% of the time with a 30.56% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Du Plessis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.