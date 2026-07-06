Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Yellamaraju will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion, having shot 15-under to claim the 2025 title.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.500
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.357
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.142
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.029
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.224
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.694
|0.315
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 731 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.