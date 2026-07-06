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7H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Yellamaraju will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion, having shot 15-under to claim the 2025 title.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.500

Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3570.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.142-0.500
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.0290.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2240.198
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6940.315

Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
  • Yellamaraju has earned 731 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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