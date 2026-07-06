Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 13th at seven-under in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup defends his title after winning at fifteen-under last year.
Pendrith's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fifteen-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished eight-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.278
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.167
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|-0.010
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.354
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.254
|-0.395
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.167 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.