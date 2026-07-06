Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.167 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.