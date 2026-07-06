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7H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 13th at seven-under in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup defends his title after winning at fifteen-under last year.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Pendrith's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1367-69-69-68-7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fifteen-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished eight-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.2780.001
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.167-0.409
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green81-0.0100.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.354-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.254-0.395

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.167 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Pendrith has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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