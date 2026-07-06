Jesper Svensson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Jesper Svensson returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 43rd at 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this tournament.
Svensson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|2024
|T34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 9-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.806 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.597
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.486
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.063
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.153
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.021
|0.484
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.597 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards showcases his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.486 mark. He maintained a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.79 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.75% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71%.
- Svensson currently ranks 113th with 220 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.