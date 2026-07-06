PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jesper Svensson returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 43rd at 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Svensson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4373-64-71-69-3
2024T3469-67-70-65-9

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 9-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.806 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5970.806
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.486-0.742
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0630.084
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1530.336
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0210.484

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.597 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards showcases his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.486 mark. He maintained a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.79 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.75% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71%.
  • Svensson currently ranks 113th with 220 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5H AGO
Frederic LaCroix betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW