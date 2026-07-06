Shaun Norris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Shaun Norris of South Africa plays a shot on the fifth hole on day three of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Shaun Norris missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Norris's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Norris's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Norris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Norris's recent performances
- Norris's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
- Norris has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norris has averaged -0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.931
Norris's advanced stats and rankings
- Norris struggled across all areas of his game in his recent five tournaments, posting negative strokes gained averages off-the-tee (-0.098), approach the green (-0.254), around-the-green (-0.219), and putting (-0.360).
- His overall strokes gained total averaged -0.931 in his past five tournaments, indicating significant room for improvement across all facets of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norris as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.