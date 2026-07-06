PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Shaun Norris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shaun Norris of South Africa plays a shot on the fifth hole on day three of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Shaun Norris of South Africa plays a shot on the fifth hole on day three of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Shaun Norris missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Norris at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Norris's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-70+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Norris's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Norris's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--

Norris's recent performances

  • Norris's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
  • Norris has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Norris has averaged -0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Norris's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.219
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.931

Norris's advanced stats and rankings

  • Norris struggled across all areas of his game in his recent five tournaments, posting negative strokes gained averages off-the-tee (-0.098), approach the green (-0.254), around-the-green (-0.219), and putting (-0.360).
  • His overall strokes gained total averaged -0.931 in his past five tournaments, indicating significant room for improvement across all facets of his game.

All stats in this article are accurate for Norris as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
David Puig betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW