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Cam Davis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Cam Davis finished tied for 26th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Davis at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Davis's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2668-66-66-70-10
2023MC71-70+1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Davis missed the cut in 2023, finishing at 1-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.850

Davis's recent performances

  • Davis's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
  • Davis has averaged -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.745 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.713-0.264
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.000-0.745
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.155-0.302
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3300.199
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.198-1.112

Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 202nd.
  • He is averaging 305.4 yards in Driving Distance and -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season.
  • Davis's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 59.39% this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is -1.000.
  • Around the greens, Davis has posted a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • His Strokes Gained: Putting average is -0.330, with 28.93 Putts Per Round and a 20.31% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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