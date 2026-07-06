Cam Davis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Cam Davis finished tied for 26th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Davis's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Davis missed the cut in 2023, finishing at 1-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.850
Davis's recent performances
- Davis's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
- Davis has averaged -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.745 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.713
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.000
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.155
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.330
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.198
|-1.112
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 202nd.
- He is averaging 305.4 yards in Driving Distance and -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season.
- Davis's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 59.39% this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is -1.000.
- Around the greens, Davis has posted a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Putting average is -0.330, with 28.93 Putts Per Round and a 20.31% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.