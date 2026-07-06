Richard Sterne betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Richard Sterne will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Sterne's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Sterne's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Sterne's recent performances
- Sterne's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a score of 3-over.
- Sterne has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sterne has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sterne's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.322
Sterne's advanced stats and rankings
- Sterne posted an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.143 over his last five starts shows relative strength in this area of his game.
- Sterne struggled around the greens and on the putting surface in his recent tournaments, averaging -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sterne as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.