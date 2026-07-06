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6H AGO

Richard Sterne betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Richard Sterne will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Sterne at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Sterne's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Sterne's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-74+3--

Sterne's recent performances

  • Sterne's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a score of 3-over.
  • Sterne has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sterne has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sterne's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.259
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.322

Sterne's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sterne posted an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.143 over his last five starts shows relative strength in this area of his game.
  • Sterne struggled around the greens and on the putting surface in his recent tournaments, averaging -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sterne as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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