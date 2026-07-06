Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Tyrrell Hatton of England plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for sixth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Hatton's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|2022
|T24
|68-70-72-70
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of nine-under.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at nine-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|74-68-72-67
|+1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|74-66-72-66
|-10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Hatton has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Hatton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hatton has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.219
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.989
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.359
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.273
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.403
|1.151
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hatton has delivered a strong 0.989 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.90 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.