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Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for sixth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hatton's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T669-62-71-69-9
2022T2468-70-72-70E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at nine-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hatton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT774-68-72-67+1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT374-66-72-66-10--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1668-69-68-72-7--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT473-70-68-72+3--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-77+6--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1469-70-75-71-3--

Hatton's recent performances

  • Hatton has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Hatton has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Hatton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
  • Hatton has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hatton has averaged 1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2190.000
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9890.714
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3590.259
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2730.178
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.4031.151

Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hatton has delivered a strong 0.989 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Hatton has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.90 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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