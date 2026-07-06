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5H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Eric Cole finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Cole at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Cole's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4671-64-69-69-7
2023T6067-69-64-79-1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1020
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2758
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has four top-ten finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged 1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.5530.024
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2780.254
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4180.303
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5680.698
Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7111.278

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.553 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.57, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.62% of the time.
  • Cole has accumulated 827 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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