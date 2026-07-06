Eric Cole betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Eric Cole finished tied for 46th with a score of 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Cole's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|2023
|T60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|20
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|58
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has four top-ten finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.553
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.278
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.418
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.568
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.711
|1.278
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.553 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.57, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.62% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 827 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.