Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Harrington has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.

Harrington has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.