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7H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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Padraig Harrington finished tied for 71st at three-over the last time he played at The Renaissance Club. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent showing at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Harrington at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Harrington's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7169-70-72-72+3
2024MC70-71+1
2023T4267-66-70-74-3
2022MC74-76+10

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of three-over.
  • Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at three-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Harrington's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1874-69-67-69-156.250
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7169-70-72-72+32.850
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--

Harrington's recent performances

  • Harrington has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.
  • Harrington has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Harrington has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.356-1.096
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5940.425
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5500.372
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.216-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.428-0.433

Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.356 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sports a 0.594 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he breaks par 13.89% of the time.
  • Harrington currently sits 172nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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