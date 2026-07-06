Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Padraig Harrington finished tied for 71st at three-over the last time he played at The Renaissance Club. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent showing at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Harrington's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2023
|T42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of three-over.
- Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at three-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|74-69-67-69
|-1
|56.250
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2.850
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.
- Harrington has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.356
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.594
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.550
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.216
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.428
|-0.433
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.356 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sports a 0.594 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he breaks par 13.89% of the time.
- Harrington currently sits 172nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.