Johannes Veerman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Johannes Veerman will return to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open, where he has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances. The American looks to break through at the Scottish links venue where he posted scores of 7-over in 2025 and 5-over in 2022.
Veerman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Veerman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Veerman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
Veerman's recent performances
- Veerman's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 7-over.
- Veerman has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Veerman has averaged -0.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Veerman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.045
Veerman's advanced stats and rankings
- Veerman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Veerman sported a 0.124 mark in his past five starts. His around-the-green play averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained in that same span.
- On the greens, Veerman delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area where improvement is needed.
All stats in this article are accurate for Veerman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.