Taehoon Ok betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Taehoon Ok will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament features a $9.0 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Ok's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ok's recent performances
- Ok has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Over his last ten starts, Ok has no recorded best finish.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ok as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.