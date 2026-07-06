Adrian Otaegui betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Adrian Otaegui of United Arab Emirates tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2026 at Rinkven International GC on May 22, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Adrian Otaegui has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making it to the weekend in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Otaegui's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2022
|T42
|71-72-68-72
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Otaegui's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- Otaegui's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at three-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Otaegui's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
Otaegui's recent performances
- Otaegui's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of eight-over.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Otaegui has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Otaegui's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.365
Otaegui's advanced stats and rankings
- Otaegui has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Otaegui has a -0.749 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On and around the greens, Otaegui has delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark and a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Otaegui as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.