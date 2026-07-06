Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
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Ryan Fox finished tied for 65th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026, looking to improve on his recent performance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Fox's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|2024
|T57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|2023
|T12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|2022
|T47
|74-68-73-69
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-71-71-67
|E
|6.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-73-74-68
|+5
|43
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.5
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.147
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.121
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|-0.011
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.119
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.376
|0.577
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Fox has earned 568 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.