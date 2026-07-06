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7H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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Ryan Fox finished tied for 65th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026, looking to improve on his recent performance at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Fox's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6566-70-74-72+2
2024T5767-67-70-70-6
2023T1269-67-67-70-7
2022T4774-68-73-69+4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-71-71-67E6.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-73-74-68+543
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.5
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Fox has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.147-0.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1210.305
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green82-0.011-0.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1190.470
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3760.577

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Fox has earned 568 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 61st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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