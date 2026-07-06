Laurie Canter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Laurie Canter of England and his caddie discuss a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Laurie Canter finished tied for 34th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Canter's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-69-70-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Canter's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Canter missed the cut in 2024 at 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-69-70-68
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|72-75-71-77
|+15
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter has had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- Canter has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.809
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.318
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.143
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.287
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.636
|0.149
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.809 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter posted a -0.318 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Canter delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.75 putts per round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.