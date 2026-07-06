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6H AGO

Laurie Canter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Laurie Canter of England and his caddie discuss a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Laurie Canter of England and his caddie discuss a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

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Laurie Canter finished tied for 34th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, looking to improve on his previous performance.

Latest odds for Canter at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Canter's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3469-69-70-68-4
2024MC69-70-1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Canter's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Canter missed the cut in 2024 at 1-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Canter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-72-71-73+8--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-69-70-68-4--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5572-75-71-77+15--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-77+10--
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-76E--

Canter's recent performances

  • Canter has had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
  • Canter has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Canter has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Canter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8090.417
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.318-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.143-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2870.165
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6360.149

Canter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Canter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.809 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter posted a -0.318 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Canter delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.75 putts per round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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