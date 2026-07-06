Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Davis Riley missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in both 2024 and 2025, shooting 2-over in consecutive years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Riley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2023
|T35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 4-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.9
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.8
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.6
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-1.025
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.474
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.228
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.451
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.277
|-1.253
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.025 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.474 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 74th with a 21.86% Par Breakers rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.