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5H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Davis Riley missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in both 2024 and 2025, shooting 2-over in consecutive years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Riley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Riley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-72+2
2024MC70-72+2
2023T3563-73-67-73-4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 4-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.9
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.8
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.6
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -1.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-1.025-0.728
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.474-0.553
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.228-0.494
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4510.521
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.277-1.253

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.025 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.474 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 74th with a 21.86% Par Breakers rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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