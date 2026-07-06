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5H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Francesco Molinari missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament. The Italian returns to North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026.

Latest odds for Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Molinari's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-70+1
2024T4666-69-72-66-7
2023MC71-70+1
2022MC80-72+12

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Molinari's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Molinari's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-68-69-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2765-67-69-70-17--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4267-71-69-69-8--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6372-71-71-74+47.500
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071

Molinari's recent performances

  • Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
  • Molinari has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Molinari has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Molinari has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.100

Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

  • Molinari has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Molinari has posted a 0.125 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the green, Molinari has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Molinari has averaged -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Molinari has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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