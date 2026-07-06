Francesco Molinari betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Francesco Molinari missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament. The Italian returns to North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026.
Molinari's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2024
|T46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2022
|MC
|80-72
|+12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Molinari's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-68-69-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|65-67-69-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- Molinari has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.100
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Molinari has posted a 0.125 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Molinari has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Molinari has averaged -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.