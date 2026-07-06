Seungbin Choi betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Seungbin Choi has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 seeking his first appearance at this $9 million tournament in North Berwick, Scotland.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Choi's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Choi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Choi's recent performances
- Choi's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-over.
- Choi has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Choi has averaged -3.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Choi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.706
Choi's advanced stats and rankings
- Choi posted an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Choi recorded a -0.895 mark over his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Choi delivered a -1.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, while his putting struggles continued with a -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Choi as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.