Brice Garnett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Garnett missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in 2024, shooting 75-71 for a total of 6-over. He returns to North Berwick July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
Garnett's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.292
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.032
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.097
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.038
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.383
|0.685
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.032 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.