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7H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Garnett missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in 2024, shooting 75-71 for a total of 6-over. He returns to North Berwick July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Garnett's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC75-71+6

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.2920.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0320.539
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.097-0.383
Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0380.438
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.3830.685

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.032 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
  • Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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