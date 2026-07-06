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7H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Billy Horschel returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Horschel's most recent appearance at this tournament was in 2024, when he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Horschel's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-71E
2023T6569-69-69-73E
2022MC75-70+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Horschel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.314-0.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1580.625
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.260-0.269
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0130.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.4030.272

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.158 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.74% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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