Billy Horschel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Billy Horschel returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Horschel's most recent appearance at this tournament was in 2024, when he missed the cut.
Horschel's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2023
|T65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.314
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.158
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.260
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.013
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.403
|0.272
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.158 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.