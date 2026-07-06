Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|2024
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|2023
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 18-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|67-65-67-65
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|70-74-73-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|68-66-67-69
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.470
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.224
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.045
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.554
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.845
|0.767
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.224 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.