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7H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open.

MacIntyre's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6568-71-72-71+2
2024167-65-63-67-18
2023267-69-66-64-14
2022MC73-72+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 18-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

MacIntyre's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1067-65-67-65-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3970-74-73-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1568-66-67-69-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-70-73-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-68-71-73-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333

MacIntyre's recent performances

  • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • MacIntyre has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • MacIntyre has averaged 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4700.222
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.2240.134
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.045-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5540.431
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8450.767

MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

  • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.224 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.43% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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