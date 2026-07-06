Alex Noren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Alex Noren returns to the Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Noren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|2024
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2022
|T30
|73-68-71-69
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|175.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-73-70-66
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.073
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.128
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.082
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.563
|0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.444
|0.194
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivers a 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.