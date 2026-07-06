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Alex Noren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Alex Noren returns to the Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Noren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-74+1
2024T1065-66-71-65-13
2023MC69-74+3
2022T3073-68-71-69+1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5569-66-70-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • Noren has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noren has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0730.009
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.128-0.784
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0820.095
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5630.874
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4440.194

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivers a 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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