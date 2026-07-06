Michael Brennan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Brennan leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.798 average, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brennan has struggled with a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.71% of the time.