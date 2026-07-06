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5H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Michael Brennan will compete at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. This event features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Brennan at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Brennan's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7980.946
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0510.175
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.553-0.454
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.3280.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total89-0.0320.696

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.798 average, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan has struggled with a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
  • Brennan has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.13% ranks 139th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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