Michael Brennan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Michael Brennan will compete at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. This event features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.798
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.051
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.553
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.328
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|-0.032
|0.696
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.798 average, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan has struggled with a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 18.13% ranks 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.