PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States watches their shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States watches their shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Schauffele finished tied for eighth at minus-9 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Schauffele's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T868-66-71-66-9
2024T1569-65-67-67-12
2023T4270-66-67-74-3
2022172-65-66-70-7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-69-68-69-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5250.573
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.285-0.206
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0520.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2050.090
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0670.601

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.525 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.285 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
  • Schauffele has earned 1,426 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW