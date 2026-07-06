Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Xander Schauffele of the United States watches their shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Schauffele finished tied for eighth at minus-9 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Schauffele's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|2024
|T15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|2023
|T42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|2022
|1
|72-65-66-70
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.525
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.285
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.052
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.205
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.067
|0.601
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.525 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.285 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 1,426 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.