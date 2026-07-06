Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Matt Wallace of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Matt Wallace finished tied for 50th at -1 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Wallace's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2023
|T42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-71-70-65
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.015
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.292
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.070
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.027
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.405
|0.436
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.292 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.