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7H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Matt Wallace finished tied for 50th at -1 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Wallace's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5071-68-68-72-1
2024MC68-72E
2023T4272-65-69-71-3
2022MC75-73+8

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-71-70-65-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Wallace has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0150.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2920.484
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.070-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0270.216
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4050.436

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.292 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
  • Wallace has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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