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6H AGO

Calum Hill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Calum Hill of Scotland tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Calum Hill of Scotland tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Hill missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Hill at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hill's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC65-77+2
2024MC69-69-2
2023T2570-67-67-71-5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Hill's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Hill's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hill's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC+1,-3----
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC65,77+2--

Hill's recent performances

  • Hill's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • Hill has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hill has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hill's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.340
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.573
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.074
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.115

Hill's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hill has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
  • His approach play has also been challenging, with an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
  • Hill's putting has been a strength, posting a positive 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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