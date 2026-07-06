Calum Hill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Calum Hill of Scotland tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Hill missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Hill's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-77
|+2
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|T25
|70-67-67-71
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hill's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hill's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hill's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+1,-3
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65,77
|+2
|--
Hill's recent performances
- Hill's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- Hill has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hill has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.115
Hill's advanced stats and rankings
- Hill has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
- His approach play has also been challenging, with an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Hill's putting has been a strength, posting a positive 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.