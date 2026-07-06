Andy Sullivan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Andy Sullivan of England tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Andy Sullivan finished tied for 17th at 6-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Sullivan's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Sullivan's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- In 2022, Sullivan missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open after posting a score of 4-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Sullivan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
Sullivan's recent performances
- Sullivan has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Sullivan has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sullivan has averaged 0.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sullivan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.439
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.537
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.389
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.423
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.064
|0.838
Sullivan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sullivan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.439 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards showed his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Sullivan sported a -0.537 mark. He posted a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sullivan delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 33.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 8.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sullivan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.