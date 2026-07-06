Andy Sullivan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Sullivan has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.

Sullivan has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.