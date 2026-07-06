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7H AGO

Darius Van Driel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Darius Van Driel missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Van Driel at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Van Driel's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-77+6
2024MC70-71+1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Van Driel's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Van Driel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-77+6--

Van Driel's recent performances

  • Van Driel's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of six-over.
  • Van Driel has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Driel has averaged -1.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Van Driel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.131
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.439
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.716

Van Driel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Driel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Van Driel sported a -1.131 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Van Driel delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Van Driel as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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