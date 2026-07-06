Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Kristoffer Reitan finished tied for 13th at seven-under in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the July 9-12 tournament looking to improve on that performance.
Reitan's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Reitan's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.500
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.510
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.054
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.078
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.003
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.381
|0.807
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.054 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.