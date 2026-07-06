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6H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Kristoffer Reitan finished tied for 13th at seven-under in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the July 9-12 tournament looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Reitan at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Reitan's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1371-65-68-69-7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Reitan's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2264-68-68-67-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5100.555
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0540.342
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.078-0.155
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0030.065
Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3810.807

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.054 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Reitan has earned 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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