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7H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 04, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 04, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Rikuya Hoshino withdrew from the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent appearance and missed the cut the year before. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to turn around his fortunes at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Hoshino at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hoshino's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD----
2024MC67-71-2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Hoshino's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
  • Hoshino previously missed the cut at this tournament in 2024 after shooting 2-under through two rounds.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hoshino's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-68-67-72-9--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7469-70-72-73-4--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.000
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289

Hoshino's recent performances

  • Hoshino has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.
  • Hoshino has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoshino has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.147
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.165
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.135

Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Hoshino posted a -0.147 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
  • On the greens, Hoshino delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing strong putting form.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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