Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hoshino has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.

Hoshino has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.