Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Rikuya Hoshino of Japan tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 04, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Rikuya Hoshino withdrew from the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent appearance and missed the cut the year before. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to turn around his fortunes at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Hoshino's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|--
|--
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hoshino's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Hoshino previously missed the cut at this tournament in 2024 after shooting 2-under through two rounds.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-68-67-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.135
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Hoshino posted a -0.147 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Hoshino delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing strong putting form.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.