Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead way at Genesis Scottish Open
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Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland duel on final hole to send Travelers into playoff
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Led by the one-two punch of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, elite players from around the globe have gathered at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open. The field of 156, which includes the 2025 champion and the winner last week at the John Deere Classic, Chris Gotterup, convenes on the Firth of Forth in East Lothian, North Berwick, northeast of the capital Edinburgh, before The Open Championship next week at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.
When Scottie Scheffler (+480 at FanDuel Sportsbook) enters the chat, he is the man to beat regardless of the occasion, time zone or field. This week at the Genesis Scottish Open is no different. The FedExCup points leader has picked off just one victory in 2026, but he leads the TOUR with nine top-10 paydays from 14 starts. The Texan, who last missed the cut at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will attempt to extend his current streak to 79 events at the par-70, 7,282-yard layout, which has hosted the event since 2019. After missing the cut on his first attempt in 2022, the 20-time PGA TOUR winner shared third in 2023 before returning to cash T8 in 2025. The reigning Open Championship winner arrives fresh off a playoff loss to Viktor Hovland (+3300) at the Travelers Championship after he shared T4 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. A victory this week would be his first since late January, his season-opening event at The American Express.
The second choice on the board, Rory McIlroy (+1000), won on debut at The Renaissance Club in 2023 and was one of two players who shared second in 2025 behind defending champion Chris Gotterup (+3000). Making his fourth start at The Renaissance Club, he owns three finishes of T4 or better on these links, with all 12 loops having gone for 68 or better. Growing up on the links of Northern Ireland, the 30-time winner on TOUR understands how to navigate the breezes, humps and bumps of links golf. After the U.S. Open, he returned to Europe to Wimbledon with his Ryder Cup teammates and celebrated his second green jacket. A victory this week would be his second of the season and second at The Renaissance Club.
Posting rounds of 68-78 at Shinnecock Hills at the U.S. Open to miss the cut should be plenty of motivation for Jon Rahm (+1200) this week in Scotland. Making just his second start at The Renaissance Club, he arrives at a track where he posted only one of four rounds in the 60s on debut in 2022 for T55. Returning for the first time in four years, the Spaniard will face a field featuring 21 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking on a layout that has played on average over par in two of the last four years. His patience will be tested by the relentless breezes off the water and a less-than-familiar track.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) joins Gotterup as the only other player on TOUR in 2026 to win three times. The Englishman picked up winners’ checks at the Valspar Championship after finishing second at THE PLAYERS Championship in March. He added to his bounty by knocking off Scheffler in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage and then paired with his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick (+6000), to win the following week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Sitting second to Scheffler in the FedExCup points race, the Englishman arrives in Scotland off a runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open and a T4 at the United States Open at a course where he earned a pair of top-10 paydays in four appearances, including a career-best T4 in 2025. As we learned at Shinnecock Hills, he enjoys the toughest conditions and will be hoping the wind blows all week and into the weekend.
Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers
Xander Schauffele (+2200) returns to East Lothian for the fifth consecutive season. The 2022 champion shared eighth in 2025 after earning T15 in 2024. The 2024 Open Champion at Royal Troon on the opposite coast, the Californian proved he can navigate links golf at the highest of levels. Earning T11 or better at the first three major championships and solo third at THE PLAYERS, it is evident that his game travels and shines when the competition ratchets up. Still searching for his first victory of 2026, the Californian last won at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan in October of 2025.
Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) returns to his homeland of England next week and will have to travel only two miles to Royal Birkdale for his shot at winning his first major championship. First, the 2025 FedExCup champion returns to a familiar track in North Berwick, where he ran second to Aaron Rai (+6000) in the 2020 edition and added T4 in 2022 and T6 in 2023. The last two visits both resulted in T34 paydays, but he is more than comfortable at The Renaissance Club. He kicked off 2026 with a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to start his season stateside in February and added another T4 in early June at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. After he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, he ramped up his play with four consecutive T14 or better paydays before his return across the pond.
Tommy Fleetwood sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Travelers
Ludvig Åberg (+2500) is the final player in the field commanding odds better than +3000. After a run of nine events spanning late February through the end of May that resulted in paydays of T21 or better, the two-time TOUR winner has cooled off as the weather has heated up. Closing with 66 at Shinnecock Hills three weeks ago, he posted four rounds of 70 or better the following week at the Travelers to earn T55. The 36-hole and 54-hole leader here in 2024 was two clear of the field entering Sunday before a final-round 73 knocked him back to T4. In the 2025 event, he followed up with three more rounds in the 60s in 2025 to earn T8. His ball-striking in all conditions is why he is routinely listed among the favorites, regardless of continent or climate.
Ludvig Åberg sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers
The tournament in Scotland isn’t the only TOUR event on the schedule this week. Oddsmakers have pointed to the newest TOUR member, Jackson Koivun, as the +1600 betting favorite at the ISCO Championship in Kentucky. Koivun, who missed the cut last week in his professional debut, sits ahead of Max Homa (+2000), who was a runner-up last week behind Gotterup at TPC Deere Run.
Here's a look at the Genesis Scottish Open odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel, led by the most recent major winner:
- +3300: Wyndham Clark
- +3500: Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre (2024 winner), Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- +4000: Justin Thomas
- +4500: J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee (2021 winner)
- +5000: Kurt Kitayama
- +5500: Kristoffer Reitan, David Puig, Nicolai Højgaard, Harris English
- +6500: Shane Lowry, Jake Knapp
- +7000: Adam Scott
- +8000: Tom Kim, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
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