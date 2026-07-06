Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead way at Genesis Scottish Open

When Scottie Scheffler (+480 at FanDuel Sportsbook) enters the chat, he is the man to beat regardless of the occasion, time zone or field. This week at the Genesis Scottish Open is no different. The FedExCup points leader has picked off just one victory in 2026, but he leads the TOUR with nine top-10 paydays from 14 starts. The Texan, who last missed the cut at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will attempt to extend his current streak to 79 events at the par-70, 7,282-yard layout, which has hosted the event since 2019. After missing the cut on his first attempt in 2022, the 20-time PGA TOUR winner shared third in 2023 before returning to cash T8 in 2025. The reigning Open Championship winner arrives fresh off a playoff loss to Viktor Hovland (+3300) at the Travelers Championship after he shared T4 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. A victory this week would be his first since late January, his season-opening event at The American Express.