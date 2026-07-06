Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent form at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Mitchell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2022
|T36
|73-70-73-66
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at two-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fifteen-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even-par.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.611
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.256
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.073
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.098
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.696
|0.989
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.256 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.