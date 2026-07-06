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7H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Keith Mitchell finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent form at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Mitchell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5066-67-74-72-1
2024MC69-70-1
2023MC68-71-1
2022T3673-70-73-66+2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at two-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fifteen-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even-par.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6110.455
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2560.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.073-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0980.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6960.989

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.256 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.51% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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