2024 The Open Championship Preview: Betting odds & stats
The PGA TOUR heads to Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, this week for the 2024 Open Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
Betting profiles for the 2024 Open Championship
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Byeong Hun An Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Alexander Björk Click here for player betting preview.
- Dan Bradbury Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Dean Burmester Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Jorge Campillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Stewart Cink Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- John Daly Click here for player betting preview.
- Jason Day Click here for player betting preview.
- Bryson DeChambeau Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Ewen Ferguson Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- Lucas Glover Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Hadwin Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Padraig Harrington Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyrrell Hatton Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Hillier Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Hoge Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Hojgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Hojgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Rikuya Hoshino Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Mackenzie Hughes Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Aguri Iwasaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Zach Johnson Click here for player betting preview.
- Dustin Johnson Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthew Jordan Click here for player betting preview.
- Yuto Katsuragawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Kirk Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Brooks Koepka Click here for player betting preview.
- Romain Langasque Click here for player betting preview.
- Thriston Lawrence Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Joost Luiten Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Denny McCarthy Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrian Meronk Click here for player betting preview.
- Phil Mickelson Click here for player betting preview.
- Guido Migliozzi Click here for player betting preview.
- Francesco Molinari Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima Click here for player betting preview.
- Joaquin Niemann Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Vincent Norrman Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- C.T. Pan Click here for player betting preview.
- Yannik Paul Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Victor Perez Click here for player betting preview.
- J.T. Poston Click here for player betting preview.
- Jon Rahm Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Rose Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Schenk Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- Shubhankar Sharma Click here for player betting preview.
- Marcel Siem Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Smith Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Smith Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthew Southgate Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Brendon Todd Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Tiger Woods Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Will Zalatoris Click here for player betting preview.
