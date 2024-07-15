John Daly betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
John Daly enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over Daly's last three trips to the The Open Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Daly's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Daly's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|77-77
|+12
|7/13/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Daly's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Daly has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Daly has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-over over his last five events.
- John Daly has averaged 274.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Daly is averaging -1.306 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Daly is averaging -10.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Daly's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|272.3
|274.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|50.00%
|63.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|26.39%
|20.09%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daly's best finishes
- Daly, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Daly's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-10.724
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daly's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+12
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|82
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Daly as of the start of The Open Championship.
