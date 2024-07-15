John Daly betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Daly has an average finish of 58th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Daly has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 5-over over his last five events.

John Daly has averaged 274.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Daly is averaging -1.306 Strokes Gained: Putting.