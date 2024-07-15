Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that event.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that event, he finished 54th.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).