PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship

    Sami Valimaki looks to improve upon his 68th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Valimaki has entered The Open Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 68th, posting a score of 9-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Valimaki's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20236876-68-70-79+9

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Valimaki has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 0.946 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Valimaki .

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 94th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a 0.130 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has registered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94298.7296.9
    Greens in Regulation %5867.03%70.63%
    Putts Per Round11529.0929.5
    Par Breakers10723.67%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance11915.58%16.27%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times (41.2%).
    • Valimaki, who has 418 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that event.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked second in the field.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.163-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1301.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.136-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0070.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1500.946

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.