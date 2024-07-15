Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship
Sami Valimaki looks to improve upon his 68th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Valimaki has entered The Open Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 68th, posting a score of 9-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Valimaki's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Valimaki has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 0.946 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 94th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a 0.130 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has registered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|298.7
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.03%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.09
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.67%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|15.58%
|16.27%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times (41.2%).
- Valimaki, who has 418 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that event.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.163
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.130
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.136
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.007
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.150
|0.946
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The Open Championship.
