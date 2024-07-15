3H AGO
Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship
Justin Rose looks to fair better in the 2024 Open Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Rose's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 1-under, over his last five appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2023, Rose missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Rose's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|7/14/2021
|46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|7/17/2019
|20
|69-67-68-79
|-1
|7/18/2018
|2
|72-73-64-69
|-6
Rose's recent performances
- In his last five events, Rose has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Rose has an average of -1.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -3.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 164th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.427, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.09%.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He has broken par 20.92% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.8
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|62.09%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.43
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.92%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.83%
|17.86%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 506 points, Rose currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.157.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 13th in the field at 1.593. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 32nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.130
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.427
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.020
|-1.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.557
|-3.420
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.