3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

    Justin Rose looks to fair better in the 2024 Open Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rose at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Rose's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 1-under, over his last five appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In 2023, Rose missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Rose's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC74-74+6
    7/14/20214667-70-70-73E
    7/17/20192069-67-68-79-1
    7/18/2018272-73-64-69-6

    Rose's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rose has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rose has an average of -1.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging -3.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 164th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.427, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.09%.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He has broken par 20.92% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.8301.9
    Greens in Regulation %16562.09%61.11%
    Putts Per Round3028.4329.1
    Par Breakers16220.92%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.83%17.86%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 506 points, Rose currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.157.
    • Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 13th in the field at 1.593. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 32nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 32nd.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.130-0.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.427-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.021-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.020-1.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.557-3.420

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-72-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

