Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five events, Rose has an average finish of 50th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.

Rose has an average of -1.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.