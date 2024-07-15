PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Taylor Moore of the United States chips to the 17th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore looks for better results in the 2024 Open Championship having failed to make the cut at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Moore at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Moore missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2023.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Moore's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC76-70+4

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -3.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 this season, which ranks 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.316.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 28.87 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53303.3306.2
    Greens in Regulation %9865.92%63.10%
    Putts Per Round8428.8729.6
    Par Breakers15821.39%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.01%14.29%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
    • Moore, who has 741 points, currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.812.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1860.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.316-3.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.059-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0880.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.016-3.817

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

