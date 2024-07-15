Taylor Moore betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Taylor Moore of the United States chips to the 17th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore looks for better results in the 2024 Open Championship having failed to make the cut at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Moore missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2023.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Moore's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|76-70
|+4
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -3.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 this season, which ranks 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.316.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 28.87 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|303.3
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.92%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.87
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.39%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.01%
|14.29%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
- Moore, who has 741 points, currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.812.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.186
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.316
|-3.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.059
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.088
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.016
|-3.817
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.