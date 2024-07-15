Taylor Moore betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.812.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.