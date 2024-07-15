Victor Perez betting profile: The Open Championship

Perez has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Perez has an average of 2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.