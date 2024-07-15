PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Victor Perez looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Open Championship after he finished 41st shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Perez at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Perez's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Perez finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Perez's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20234174-71-71-70+2
    7/13/20223471-69-71-70-7
    7/14/2021MC70-72+2

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has an average of 2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 4.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.150, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 77th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 42nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.332. Additionally, he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
    • On the greens, Perez has registered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 20.50% of the time (168th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.9306.1
    Greens in Regulation %3368.58%66.05%
    Putts Per Round13929.2928.8
    Par Breakers16820.50%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.22%12.65%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has played 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Perez, who has 633 points, currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1500.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3320.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.067-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0992.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5144.345

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

