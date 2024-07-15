3H AGO
Victor Perez betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Victor Perez looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Open Championship after he finished 41st shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Perez at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Perez's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- Perez finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Perez's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|7/13/2022
|34
|71-69-71-70
|-7
|7/14/2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of 2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 4.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.150, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 77th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 42nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.332. Additionally, he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
- On the greens, Perez has registered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 20.50% of the time (168th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.9
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|68.58%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.29
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|168
|20.50%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.22%
|12.65%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has played 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Perez, who has 633 points, currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.150
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.332
|0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.067
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.099
|2.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.514
|4.345
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.