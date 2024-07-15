PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship

    Ben Griffin enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club after a 39th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Griffin has played The Open Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Griffin's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC75-71+4

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.974 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.518 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.243 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 33rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126295.2297.0
    Greens in Regulation %6266.89%72.53%
    Putts Per Round3328.4629.4
    Par Breakers8324.59%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.15%12.04%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Griffin, who has 787 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.125-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2432.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2090.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.322-0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6481.518

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

