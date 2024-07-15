Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711), which ranked fourth in the field.