Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship
Ben Griffin enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club after a 39th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Griffin has played The Open Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Griffin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.974 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.518 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.243 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 33rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|295.2
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.89%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.46
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.59%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.15%
|12.04%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Griffin, who has 787 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.125
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.243
|2.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.209
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.322
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.648
|1.518
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Open Championship.
