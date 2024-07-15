Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.568 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.