Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: The Open Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Hojgaard has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Hojgaard finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hojgaard's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|7/13/2022
|53
|73-67-71-73
|-4
|7/18/2018
|MC
|72-76
|+6
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 48th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.342 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -0.043 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 17th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 36th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.354, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.69%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 160th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.9
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.69%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.57
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.48%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.01%
|11.73%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 525 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.568 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.159
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.354
|1.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.368
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.302
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.156
|-0.043
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.