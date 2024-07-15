PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

    Nicolai Hojgaard looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Hojgaard has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Hojgaard finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hojgaard's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232371-70-69-74E
    7/13/20225373-67-71-73-4
    7/18/2018MC72-76+6

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 48th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -0.342 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -0.043 in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 17th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 36th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.354, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.69%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 160th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.9311.9
    Greens in Regulation %10565.69%69.44%
    Putts Per Round16029.5730.1
    Par Breakers16920.48%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.01%11.73%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 525 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.568 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.159-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3541.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.368-1.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.302-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.156-0.043

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.

