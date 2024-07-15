Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.500 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.