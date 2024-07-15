PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Lee at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Lee's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Lee last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 2-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Lee's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20234171-68-72-75+2
    7/13/20222169-69-73-68-9
    7/14/2021MC74-69+3

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 1.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 4.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695 this season, which ranks seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.4 yards) ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.326, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.67%.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4314.4319.1
    Greens in Regulation %12764.67%64.44%
    Putts Per Round11929.1228.8
    Par Breakers9124.11%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.44%14.17%

    Lee's best finishes

    • While Lee hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
    • Lee, who has 783 points, currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.500 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6952.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.326-1.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1491.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0281.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4904.158

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

