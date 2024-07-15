3H AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship
Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Lee's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- Lee last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 2-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Lee's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|7/13/2022
|21
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|7/14/2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 4.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695 this season, which ranks seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.4 yards) ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.326, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.67%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.4
|319.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.67%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.12
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.11%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.44%
|14.17%
Lee's best finishes
- While Lee hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
- Lee, who has 783 points, currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.500 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.695
|2.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.326
|-1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.149
|1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.028
|1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.490
|4.158
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Open Championship.
