Tom Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tom Kim ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 trying for an improved score.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Kim's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
- Kim last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing second with a score of 7-under.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Kim's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|7/13/2022
|47
|69-71-72-71
|-5
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.342 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 63rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.213, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79. He has broken par 24.73% of the time (77th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.8
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|66.67%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.79
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.73%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.10%
|13.89%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 85%.
- With 1051 points, Kim currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.173
|2.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.213
|2.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.080
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.471
|4.342
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.
