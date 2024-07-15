PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tom Kim ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Kim's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Kim last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing second with a score of 7-under.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Kim's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023274-68-68-67-7
    7/13/20224769-71-72-71-5

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.342 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 63rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.213, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79. He has broken par 24.73% of the time (77th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.8305.6
    Greens in Regulation %7266.67%68.52%
    Putts Per Round7028.7928.5
    Par Breakers7724.73%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.10%13.89%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 85%.
    • With 1051 points, Kim currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1732.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2132.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0800.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.004-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4714.342

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

