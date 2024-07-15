Tom Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.