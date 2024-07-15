Vincent Norrman betting profile: The Open Championship
Vincent Norrman enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, seeking better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In the past five years, this is Norrman's first time competing at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five events.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -1.852 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.374 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 this season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 11th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.342, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
- On the greens, Norrman has registered a -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 177th on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 30.86. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (175th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.9
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.86%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.86
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.38%
|15.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|17.44%
|17.52%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Norrman has 43 points, placing him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 4.890. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that event, he finished 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman put up his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.375, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.280
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.342
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.323
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.960
|-1.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.344
|-2.374
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of The Open Championship.
