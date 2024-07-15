PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vincent Norrman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Vincent Norrman enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, seeking better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Norrman at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Norrman's first time competing at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Norrman has an average finishing position of 68th in his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five events.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman has an average of -1.852 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.374 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 this season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 11th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.342, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
    • On the greens, Norrman has registered a -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 177th on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 30.86. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (175th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.9312.8
    Greens in Regulation %2868.86%65.38%
    Putts Per Round17730.8630.1
    Par Breakers17519.38%15.81%
    Bogey Avoidance16517.44%17.52%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Norrman has 43 points, placing him 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 4.890. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that event, he finished 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman put up his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.375, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
    • Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2800.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.342-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.323-0.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.960-1.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.344-2.374

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.