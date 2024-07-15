Vincent Norrman betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 4.890. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that event, he finished 47th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman put up his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.375, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.