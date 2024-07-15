3H AGO
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama will appear in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 34th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Latest odds for Kitayama at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Kitayama has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 3-over.
- In 2023, Kitayama finished 60th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Kitayama's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|7/13/2022
|72
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|7/14/2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 30th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of -1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.030 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kitayama .
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.271. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 21.93% of the time (148th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.5
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.89%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.91
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.93%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.84%
|15.97%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Kitayama has 492 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that event, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.104 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.408
|1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.271
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.025
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.378
|-1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.326
|-0.030
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.