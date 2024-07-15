Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that event, he finished eighth.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.104 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.