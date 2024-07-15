PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Open Championship

    Kurt Kitayama will appear in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 34th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Kitayama has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In 2023, Kitayama finished 60th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Kitayama's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20236072-72-72-75+7
    7/13/20227268-73-73-73-1
    7/14/2021MC71-71+2
    7/17/2019MC74-71+3

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 30th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of -1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.030 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.271. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 21.93% of the time (148th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.5309.3
    Greens in Regulation %10165.89%66.67%
    Putts Per Round9228.9129.8
    Par Breakers14821.93%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.84%15.97%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Kitayama has 492 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.104 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4081.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.271-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0250.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.378-1.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.326-0.030

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

