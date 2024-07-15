Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship
In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy ended the weekend at 14-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 looking for an improved score.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- McIlroy's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
- McIlroy finished sixth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
McIlroy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|7/13/2022
|3
|66-68-66-70
|-18
|7/14/2021
|46
|70-70-69-71
|E
|7/17/2019
|MC
|79-65
|+2
|7/18/2018
|2
|69-69-70-70
|-6
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 10.263 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.3 yards) ranks second, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.397 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 28th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|319.3
|323.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|66.67%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.47%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.82%
|11.67%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with six top-five finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 15 times (100%).
- Currently, McIlroy has 2545 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that event, he finished first.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.921
|3.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.397
|2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.303
|2.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.275
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.896
|10.263
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.