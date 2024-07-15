Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that event, he finished first.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.