PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy ended the weekend at 14-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • McIlroy's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
    • McIlroy finished sixth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    McIlroy's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023671-70-69-68-6
    7/13/2022366-68-66-70-18
    7/14/20214670-70-69-71E
    7/17/2019MC79-65+2
    7/18/2018269-69-70-70-6

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 10.263 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.3 yards) ranks second, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.397 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 28th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2319.3323.7
    Greens in Regulation %7266.67%68.61%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.5
    Par Breakers1427.47%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance711.82%11.67%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with six top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 15 times (100%).
    • Currently, McIlroy has 2545 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that event, he finished first.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9213.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3972.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3032.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2751.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.89610.263

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.